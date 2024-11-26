Skip to Content
McDivitt Law Firm teams up with local bikers to give away turkeys in Pueblo

today at 5:42 PM
Published 6:29 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - McDivitt Law Firm teamed up with several motorcycle-based charities Tuesday in Pueblo to help everyone have a bountiful spread this Thanksgiving.

Volunteers met with families at the Harley Davidson on Pueblo's north side and handed out free turkeys with all the trimmings. 200 holiday meals were handed out in all.

The holidays are always a busy time for Colorado bikers. In addition to food giveaways, you will see them raising money for hospice care, putting new toys under the tree, and much more.

