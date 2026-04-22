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Pine Creek High School sees 18 student-athletes sign NLI’s

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Published 10:45 PM

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO)--

Pine Creek High School saw a record 18 student-athletes sign their national letters of intent for their spring session.

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Dylan Foreman

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