Monarch Mountain opens for the season

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) - Monarch Mountain opened for the season Friday with bluebird skies, relatively warm weather and calm conditions.

It's the first time since 2020 the Southern Colorado ski mountain has been able to open before Thanksgiving due to an abundance of early-season snow, including a few fresh inches of powder this week. Base depth now totals at around 18" and approximately a third of the resort's trails are open as of Friday.

Watch the video above for a full recap of opening day with KRDO 13's Julia Donovan!