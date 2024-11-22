Close to 100 local families could be without Christmas gifts this year, but here’s how you can help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Harrison School District 2 is asking for your help this holiday season.

They've partnered with Pikes Peak United Way to help families who otherwise would not have the resources to put gifts under the tree, but they're short on donors right now.

They still have 90 families that need to be "adopted" by those who can help get them items from a holiday wishlist.

For the past 4 years, Elizabeth Quevedo and her daughters have donated gifts to a special family.

"We read all the family's stories, and we pick one that resonates with the girls," she said. "It is very important to me to help them understand how to support others in the community when they have the opportunity."

When choosing a family to "adopt," you can read more about them. Families in need come from all walks of life: people like a single mother in college, a dad who lost his job after moving his family here, or a widow who's children face medical issues.

"This Aunt recently obtained custody of all the children," one description reads. "This will be their very first time celebrating Christmas and receiving gifts."

Program leaders say there were challenges this year to get sign-ups for donations. It's disheartening to see for some donors who know firsthand how heartbreaking Christmas can be when resources are stretched thin

"That's why I think it hits me so hard. And it means a great deal to me to give back to these young people, because I know what that's like," said Sevan Styker, a donor.

Ready to help? You can view wishlists and adopt a family by clicking here. The final day to adopt a family is December 6. Gift drop-off days will be Dec. 10 and 11.