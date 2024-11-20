AAA projects nearly 80 million Americans will travel this Thanksgiving

COLORADO (KRDO) - Whether it be through the skies or on the roads, AAA projects 79.9 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles over the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to AAA, the number of travelers this year is expected to exceed 2023's numbers by 1.7 million people. Consumer spending is up nearly 5 percent from this period last year and Colorado gas prices have fallen 20 cents on average in the same span.

"Gratitude has always been the watchword for Thanksgiving get-togethers, and Americans have apparently decided they've got a lot to be grateful for this year. Remember, travel is an economic choice. While post-pandemic pessimism about the economy lingers, it hasn't borne out in travel trendlines - which is good news for Colorado's hospitality industry, even as travelers can expect choked-up roadways and long lines at airports." Skyler McKinley, Regional Director of Public Affairs for AAA

AAA expects record-breaking numbers in both air and automobile travel. 71.7 million drivers are projected to hit the roads, adding 1.3 million drivers to roadways compared to last year. Meanwhile, 5.8 million passengers are expected to travel by plane. Perhaps most staggering, 2.3 million people will travel by boat, train, or bus this Thanksgiving, an increase of 18.6 percent from 2023.

AAA says the worst time to hit the roads are Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. The best time? AAA says it's Thanksgiving Day when the interstates are most clear. If drivers want to steer clear of the busy roadways on their return home, AAA says early Sunday is the best time.

So where is everyone going? AAA listed the top ten destinations for travelers this Thanksgiving:

Four Florida cities make the list. Other top spots include New York, California, Hawaii, and Las Vegas. Internationally, Europe and the Caribbean dominate the list.

For more travel information, visit AAA.com.