Mt. Carmel offering free couples retreat to veterans and active duty military members

today at 9:36 PM
Published 10:04 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The folks at Mt. Carmel Veteran's Service Center are looking to treat some military couples to some special R and R.

On Friday, Dec. 6th, the organization is hosting a three-day couple's retreat at the scenic Silver Cliff Ranch near Buena Vista. Guests will be able to enjoy hiking, hot springs, campfires, and more, all free of cost.

Registration is limited, but if you or your spouse are a veteran, active-duty, or Guard and Reserve, you're eligible to sign up.

For more information, contact Mt. Carmel Veteran's Service Center.

