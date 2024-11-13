Families in Pueblo enjoy a ‘Santa Self-Care Day’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - At-risk students and their families were pampered today for free at the Pueblo Community College campus. The event is called Santa Self-Care Day and it was created to help families that needed a bit of help around the holidays.

Cosmetology students from Pueblo Community College gathered for a second year in a row to give students and their families free haircuts and nail services.

The idea for the event started when truancy court judges noticed several of the families they were seeing had hygiene issues. They learned many children weren't going to school because they didn't feel comfortable due to their appearance.

So the state's Collaborative Management Program started the "Santa Self-Care Day." The state program said after their first event, the students who got pampered had almost a 100% attendance rate through the month of December.

This year several D60 principals allowed their students to attend the event.

Organizers estimated that 200 students and families received these services.

"I've been to it before. I've come. I've come to it because, like, sometimes people might struggle for families like to not be able to pay for their haircut. So this would be a good-- something good for like families that can't really afford a lot of stuff," said Jordan Aguilar, a student.

Back in 2022, the Pueblo Community College Cosmetology Program helped over 100 at-risk students and their families.

In all, the services donated by the PCC students today are valued at over $1,000.