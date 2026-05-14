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Two lanes of northbound I-25 closed due to crash

Colorado Department of Transportation
By
New
Published 7:08 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Two lanes of northbound I-25 between Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road have been shut down due to a crash, according to CDOT.

According to the CDOT map, drivers should expect delays starting at the Bijou Street exit.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: News

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Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

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