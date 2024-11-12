HEALTHY COLORADO: FDA proposes to remove ingredient used in common decongestants due to ineffectiveness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Medicine brands like 'Sudafed-PE, Dayquil, and Mucinex are all common go-to's for those feeling under the weather. However, a recent study has the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proposing to have commonly taken drugs like these pulled from store shelves due to a lack of effectiveness provided by the key ingredient, phenylephrine.

The move is not an immediate order to pull the drugs but some pharmacies are already pulling the medication out of an abundance of caution.

KRDO13 medical expert Dr. Neha Sharma joins the desk this week to these medicines and the proposed removal by the FDA. Watch the discussion above.