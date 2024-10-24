El Paso County coroner identifies man killed in Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed in northwest Colorado Springs earlier this month as 48-year-old Todd Schneider.

On Oct. 16, Colorado Springs police were called to the 7400 block of Stonecrop Court just after 9:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired. When they arrived on scene, they found Schneider with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The coroner's office conducted an autopsy and identified the victim as Schneider on Oct. 17. The office hasn't yet determined the cause and manner of death, but police say this is currently being investigated as a homicide.

According to CSPD, all parties are currently accounted for, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000, or remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

This is the 36th homicide in Colorado Springs this year, according to police. This time last year, there were 27 homicides.