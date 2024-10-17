Suspect sentenced in May 2023 B Street shooting

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A man has been sentenced after a deadly shooting on B Street in 2023.

In May 2023, Kevin Rued was arrested and charged with shooting and killing a woman in unincorporated El Paso County.

El Paso County deputies responded to a shots fired call at a 7-Eleven on B Street. When deputies arrived, they found a woman shot. First responders then transported her to a local hospital, where she died.

The victim has been identified as Sylena Maldonado.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that on October 15, 2024, Kevin Rued was found guilty of 1st Degree Murder. Rued was sentenced to Life in Prison without the possibility of Parole.

“I thank my Investigations Division and the District Attorney’s Office for their persistence and dedication in holding this criminal accountable for his heinous, unjustifiable actions,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “While nothing can bring back Sylena Maldonado, I hope her family may find some comfort in knowing justice has been served. This outcome is a testament to our commitment to the citizens of El Paso County and to ensuring criminals who break the law, such as Kevin Rued, are held accountable.”