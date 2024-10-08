Colorado Springs Mayor announces endorsments for Nov. election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Mayor Yemi Mobolade announced his endorsements for the 2024 November general election.

Mayor Mobolade says that he chose the following issues because "they responsibly contribute to the flourishing of Colorado Springs while promoting economic vitality, skill development, and job growth, improving infrastructure, protecting our youth, and elevating the voice of the people in our elections."

Initiative 2C Road Improvement Renewal - Mayor Mobolade says " Good roads and dependable infrastructure are critical to our residents’ quality of life and our city’s overall success. Since it was first passed in 2015, 2C has steadily improved our city’s roads by repaving nearly 1,700 lane miles, and it has made Colorado Springs more accessible through the rebuilding of more than 10,000 pedestrian ramps. It has reduced the number of damaged claims against the City by 80%. Without raising taxes, we can extend 2C for another 10 years and continue to make progress on the overall quality of our roads, including substantial improvements to the condition of our neighborhood streets."

Initiative 2D Prohibiting Retail Marijuana Establishments - "Colorado Springs is nationally known for being a family and business-friendly city. We were named the most desirable city in the country and recently named the most neighborly city in the U.S. We have worked hard to cultivate a reputation as a safe, desirable place to live, work, and visit. Voting yes on 2D will ensure recreational marijuana can’t be sold in our city limits, which ultimately protects our city’s youth, relationship with the military, economic vitality, and quality of life," remarked Mayor Mobolade.

Initiative 4A - "Responsible investment in our kids and schools is paramount to the success of our city. 4A will help attract and retain high-quality teachers for Harrison School District 2 while also creating a scholarship fund for graduates to continue their education. Schools shape the future workforce, leaders, and citizens of Colorado Springs. By investing in our kids, we are investing in our community’s future economic vitality and success," added Mayor Mobolade.

Initiative 4B - Mayor Mobolade says "Without raising taxes, D20 can catch up on much-needed facility repairs that address safety and health issues while leveraging a federal program with matching dollars to rebuild Air Academy High School and create a Career and Technical Center of Excellence. This initiative will contribute to the economic vitality of our city while preparing our future workforce for the jobs of today and tomorrow. Much like we maintain our city’s infrastructure to save costs in the long-term, it is critical that our school buildings also receive routine maintenance and improvements to extend the life of our K-12 infrastructure."

Proposition 131 - "Proposition 131 empowers the voters of Colorado, not political parties. Almost half of all voters in Colorado are registered Independents, and it is time for our election system to reflect the reality of this growing trend by eliminating the partisanship that currently undermines the true voice and values of the people. Proposition 131 will help strengthen our democracy, giving more power to the voters, and bring positive change to our election process," Mayor Mobolade said.