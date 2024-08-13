Prohibiting Retail Marijuana Establishments

A yes vote would amend the Colorado Springs city charter to ban "retail marijuana stores."

Retail marijuana stores are defined in the proposal as "a retail marijuana cultivation facility, a retail marijuana testing facility, a retail marijuana product manufacturing facility, or a retail marijuana store."

The ordinance does specify that this would not apply to medical marijuana cultivation facilities, medical marijuana testing facilities, medical marijuana product manufacturing facilities, or medical marijuana stores operating in accordance with law.

A no vote would not change the current city charter.

The full proposal can be read below.