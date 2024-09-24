A yes vote on Harrison School District No. 2 Ballot Issue 4A would be a vote in favor of increasing taxes for those in the Harrison School District by $9 million annually. The tax would begin on Jan. 1, 2025, and end on Dec. 31, 2034. The revenue collected from these taxes would be used to fund educational needs, including attracting and retaining high-quality teachers, providing community college scholarships to students who graduate from a district high school, and improving all district charter schools.

A no vote on Harrison School District No. 2 Ballot Issue 4A would be a vote against increasing taxes for those in the Harrison School District by $9 million annually.

The expenditure of these funds would be reviewed annually by a citizen's oversight committee, which will submit a report on the use of the funds.