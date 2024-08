A yes vote will renew a 0.57% sales tax, or 5.7 cents on each $10 purchase, for 10 years starting in 2026.

A no vote would stop that sales tax. The City would have the option to bring back a version of 2C to the next ballot. The City said that there likely has to be some kind of ballot measure to fund road work.

The full proposal can be read below.

More information on the 2C program can be found here.