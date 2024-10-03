Fremont County Sheriff explains why so many dangerous inmates escape from his jail

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - In the past year and a half, four inmates have escaped from the Fremont County Jail.

Some of these people have been charged with very serious crimes, like attempted murder. One escape happened just last week on September 26.

KRDO13 Investigates sat down for an exclusive chat with Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper to try and get at the root of the problem and figure out what is being done to address it.

Sheriff Cooper attributes the escapes to a number of issues, but primarily he cites staffing and funding.

"Whenever you have new equipment, new processes, or new people, that's when you have your problems," Cooper told KRDO13 Investigates.

"We had a staff member that was running the doors in master control, that was quite honestly a little bit overworked," Cooper added when addressing the cases of two inmates who walked through open doors leading to the dumpster area in 2023.

Another inmate who ran out of the jail on June 7th of this year slipped through two open doors that were supposed to be locked but weren't because 85 percent of the jail's door sensors were faulty at the time.

Another inmate, Anthony White, who is accused of murdering his cellmate in a Canon City prison and kidnapping a guard at another prison, climbed through a ceiling tile.

Sheriff Cooper told KRDO13 Investigates that he is unable to fix these issues in the ways he would like, because he doesn't have enough money.

"The only thing that's keeping the ship afloat right now is the salary savings that I have because I'm not fully staffed," Cooper said.

The Sheriff said he has explained his dire financial situation to county leaders and added that he will need to make staffing cuts next year if he can't get more money in his budget.

RELATED REPORTING:

Escaped Fremont County inmate found in Colorado Springs after near 12-hour manhunt

Court documents detail jail escape plan between brothers, both in custody

Escappee from Fremont County Detention Center captured in Pueblo West

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office make second arrest in connection to jail escape

Crumbling Jails: Colorado sheriff’s blame lack of funding and oversight for dangerous jailbreaks