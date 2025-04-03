Skip to Content
Video

WEATHER ALERT: Tracking rain, snow & wind through Saturday

today's forecast
KRDO
By
Published 3:22 PM

TONIGHT: Rain and snow showers will continue until around midnight. We'll stay mostly dry overnight with lows in the 30s for our lower lying areas.

TOMORROW: Roads could be slick for your Friday morning commute. We stay mostly dry through the morning with widespread showers picking up in the afternoon and highs in the 40s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The evening commute could bring blizzard conditions with 45+ MPH wind gusts and accumulative snow.

WEEKEND: We start to calm down Saturday afternoon with just a few showers remaining and temperatures topping off in the 40s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo again. We're dry with mostly sunny skies and temperatures rebounding to the 50s and 60s along and east of I-25 Sunday.

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Julia Donovan

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content