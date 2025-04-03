WEATHER ALERT: Tracking rain, snow & wind through Saturday

TONIGHT: Rain and snow showers will continue until around midnight. We'll stay mostly dry overnight with lows in the 30s for our lower lying areas.

TOMORROW: Roads could be slick for your Friday morning commute. We stay mostly dry through the morning with widespread showers picking up in the afternoon and highs in the 40s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The evening commute could bring blizzard conditions with 45+ MPH wind gusts and accumulative snow.

WEEKEND: We start to calm down Saturday afternoon with just a few showers remaining and temperatures topping off in the 40s for Colorado Springs and Pueblo again. We're dry with mostly sunny skies and temperatures rebounding to the 50s and 60s along and east of I-25 Sunday.