Escappee from Fremont County Detention Center captured in Pueblo West

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A few minutes after midnight on Thursday, Sept. 26, a detainee at the Fremont County Detention Center escaped from the facility.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), the detainee was on the booking floor and asked to use the restroom. Once in the restroom, the detainee removed an access panel, crawled up into the ceiling, and dropped down into the lobby. The detainee then ran out the front doors of the building.

The FCSO said deputies witnessed all of this on security cameras and an immediate search began.

The sheriff's office said just 40 minutes later, the detainee was apprehended with another Fremont County resident by deputies in Pueblo West. They were both then taken back to the Fremont County Detention Center.

No further information is available at this time.