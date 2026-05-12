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Watch: Bear cubs seen climbing out of Yampa River in Steamboat Springs

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today at 4:40 PM
Published 4:33 PM

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife shares an adorable wildlife moment caught on camera in Steamboat Springs.

Video shared by C. Preston shows two bear cubs climbing out of the Yampa River before rejoining their mother along the riverbank. The trio then wanders off together into the surrounding area.

Watch the video above.

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Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Bear cubs
C. Preston
Camera
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Mother bear
Steamboat Springs
video
Yampa River

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