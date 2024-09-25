Skip to Content
Famous Ice Castles announce second location in Colorado

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) - The awe-inspiring Ice Castles have become a centerpiece of Winter time in Cripple Creek. Now, they will become the talk of another Colorado town.

Officials with Ice Castles have announced their plans to open up another location in Eagle, Colorado. This will be the second Ice Castles venue available in the state and the fifth location opened in the United States.

Brent Christensen, Founder of Ice Castles, opened the first location in Utah in 2011. Since then, Ice Castles has expanded Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Colorado.

The opening of the Ice Castles is weather-dependent, but according to the website, the venue could open as early as December, 2024.

