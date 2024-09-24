‘Feast of Saint Arnold’ presents non-profit Westside Cares with $45,000 from annual event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Monday, a local non-profit that provides emergency services to people living on the west side of Colorado Springs and El Paso County was presented with a check that will go a long way towards helping folks in need.

The 'Feast of Saint Arnold' is a "family-friendly beer festival" that showcases the best of Colorado's craft brewers, winemakers, and emerging distilleries. Proceeds from the event go to Westside Cares, the aforementioned non-profit that helps people on the west side of town.

This week, event organizers presented Westside Cares with a check for $45,300 from the net proceeds of the event which was held in June. Since 2014, the event has provided the non-profit with nearly $300,000 in proceeds, according to the festival.

Westside Cares said with this money, they will be able to prevent evictions for 32 families, provide more than 2,000 four-day food bags to local families, and help two previously homeless families move into forever homes.

For more information, visit Westside Cares and Feast of Saint Arnold.