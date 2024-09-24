Cheyenne Mountain School District on “secure” status due to police activity in the area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Cheyenne Mountain School District (CMSD) is on a "secure" status due to "unrelated" police activity in the area, according to the district.

CMSD says that police activity near northbound 8th Street and westbound Gold Camp Road is leading to the precautionary action to go on a secure status.

There is no off-campus lunch at this time, the doors of schools are locked, and campuses are closed to visitors.

The district says that classes are continuing as normal.

CMSD will provide an update when they get more information from the police.

Colorado Springs police have confirmed to KRDO13 that they are responding to a shots fired call in the 600 block of South 8th Street. At this time there are no apparent injuries and they are investigating.