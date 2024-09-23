Vandals destroy election campaign signs in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- Campaign signs in Pueblo are either getting vandalized or stolen.

Candidates who are running for Pueblo County Commissioner in District One are victims of these crimes.

At the intersection of 4th Street and Monument Avenue, democratic campaign signs are covered in spray paint, including one of the candidate's face. A republican candidate is seeing his campaign signs being wrecked too.

Miles Lucero and Steven Rodriguez are both running for Pueblo County Commissioner in District 1 and both of their campaign signs have been destroyed.

Miles Lucero, who is running for Pueblo County Commissioner in District 1, says each sign is worth about $200.

"I think what's important to say here is regardless of political party, this is a crime. What we're seeing here is a crime committed by somebody in our community. So that does not do anything for our narrative about safety and crime, in our community," said Lucero.

Steven Rodriguez is Lucero's opponent, his campaign is also being targeted by these vandals.

"We had to repair one downtown. We had to repair that. And it just it makes me sad that people get to that point where they destroy things like that, that other people have paid for," said Rodriguez.

Neither candidate filed a police report on these incidents.

KRDO13 reached out to the Pueblo Police Department and they said the first step is to file a police report. Once the department starts their investigation and are able to determine a suspect and it'll go to their Property Damage Team.