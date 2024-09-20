The Pueblo Chile and Frijoles festival kicks off with hot air ballons

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The first stage of the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles festival took flight this morning for the event's 30th anniversary.

There are 30 balloons signifying the 30th annual Chile Festival.

"Colorado is a very cool place to fly. I decided I wanted to do this someday because it's so amazing. after my first flight, I knew I needed to do, this just to have fun," said Nancy Lambertson with So Cool Ballooning.

"When I started looking at balloons, I used to say 'Oh my god, that's so cool, that's so cool,' Lambertson explained.

She says her favorite part is checking it off of someone's bucket list. And somebody who's completely afraid and then just being completely at peace, or somebody who's wanted to do it for so long.

The festival runs until Sept. 22. More information can be found by clicking here.