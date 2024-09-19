Suspect identifed in Fountain shooting following robbery

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - On Sept. 14, 2024, officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) were dispatched to the Walgreens located at 7910 Fountain Mesa Road for a reported robbery where the suspect had threatened employees, that he was armed with a gun and a bomb. After taking items, the male fled on foot towards the Lowe’s shopping center.

Officers located the suspect in the parking lot of a business in the 7700 block of Fountain Mesa Road and attempted to apprehend him. At that time, two officers fired at least one round each, striking the suspect. The suspect was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. One officer was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

In accordance with Colorado Revised Statute 16-2.5-301, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting. This is an ongoing investigation, and information will be released as appropriate. All information regarding the deadly force investigation will come from CSPD. Information regarding the officers involved in this incident who are now on administrative leave per FPD policy will come from the Fountain Police Department.

CSPD says that the suspect involved in this investigation is identified as 31-year-old Brenden Burningham. He has been charged with aggravated robbery.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.