Sunrise Senior Living hosts “senior prom” for residents to watch Golden Bachelorette premier

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Golden Bachelorette on ABC serves as a reminder that it is never too late for a little romance.

One group in Colorado Springs hosted a "senior prom" in honor of the series premiere. The prom at Sunrise Senior Living had live music and resident Toni Bluffs was crowned prom queen!

"It's really something that they don't get to do all the time there's probably some time or some residents that didn't get to participate in a problem and it's just good fun honestly and we all like to have fun no matter," said Angela Bono with Sunrise Senior Living.

This is actually the second time that Sunrise Senior Living has held a similar event. Last year the ABC network reached out to them to host a celebration for the premiere of The Golden Bachelor.

