Skip to Content
News

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office identifies man found dead in field

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:51 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has identified the man deputies found dead in a field in Midway Estates, near the intersection of El Hambre View and Rancho Colorado Boulevard on Sept. 14, 2024.

EPSO says that the El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as 43-year-old Michael Whitcomb. 

Whitcomb was discovered after deputies responded to a call of a deceased individual located in a field in Midway Estates, near the intersection of El Hambre View and Rancho Colorado Boulevard in unincorporated El Paso County.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, although the official cause and manner have not been released by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

There is no known threat to the public or surrounding neighborhood.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 719-520-7777.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content