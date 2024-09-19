El Paso County Sheriff’s Office identifies man found dead in field

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) has identified the man deputies found dead in a field in Midway Estates, near the intersection of El Hambre View and Rancho Colorado Boulevard on Sept. 14, 2024.

EPSO says that the El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as 43-year-old Michael Whitcomb.

Whitcomb was discovered after deputies responded to a call of a deceased individual located in a field in Midway Estates, near the intersection of El Hambre View and Rancho Colorado Boulevard in unincorporated El Paso County.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, although the official cause and manner have not been released by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

There is no known threat to the public or surrounding neighborhood.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 719-520-7777.