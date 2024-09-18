Ent Credit Union, Denver Broncos bring financial education to Colorado high schools

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A partnership between Ent Credit Union and the Denver Broncos is helping high school students across Colorado learn to manage their finances post-graduation.

Serving as an expansion of the credit union's "Adventures in Reality" financial education program, the hands-on program simulates real-world budgeting and expense management scenarios to help high schoolers learn about financial decision-making.

During the 50-90 minute interactive experience, students have the chance to choose an entry-level career from one of five industries and visit various booths to understand the costs associated with housing, food, transportation, entertainment and more. They then make financial decisions based on their budget to help them learn the importance of managing expenses, building good credit, and budgeting.

"By teaming up with the Broncos, we’re delivering real-world financial education to more students across Colorado," Annie Snead, Director of Community Advocacy at Ent Credit Union, said. "It's all about equipping young people with the tools to build lifelong, smart financial habits.”

The program will kick off on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Sierra High School in Colorado Springs. Denver Broncos’ staff, cheerleaders and current and former players, along with Ent team members, will assist in teaching students these valuable life lessons.

“Financial literacy empowers students to make sound short- and long-term decisions that will impact their lives far beyond high school,” said Allie Engelken, Executive Director of the Denver Broncos Foundation. “The Broncos are proud to partner with Ent Credit Union to build economic opportunities for an enriching life of self-sufficiency for more Colorado youth.”

Ent Credit Union recently introduced branded high school debit cards in select schools along the Front Range. The credit union says the customized cards, which feature school logos, not only encourage responsible financial habits but also offer students, parents, and community members a unique way to support their schools.

For every debit charge made with these cards, Ent will donate five cents to a school-designated program, such as arts, athletics, or technology, helping fund critical extracurricular activities.