Citadel Mall announces new safety upgrades after being removed from Army “Off-Limits” list

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Sept. 5, the Citadel Mall was officially removed from the Army's "Off-Limits" list. They were placed on the list in July.

The Citadel Mall says that ownership and management have worked diligently to collaborate on solutions and implement the changes needed to welcome military members and their families back to the mall.

The following list is what has been implemented so far.

AI surveillance camera test program, including the installation of nine new cameras covering all main entrances and the food court

Door repairs

Emergency PA system repair

Ongoing lighting repairs

Increase of overall security hours by 53 hours/week, including armed security seven days/week

Full review of on-site security policy and procedure with various adjustments made to suit the immediate needs better

Open discussions related to coordinating training activities for local Police/Fire/EMS on-site

Coordinated public events for community engagement alongside city and other local agencies

According to the mall, Kevin Chadrjian, Asset Manager of Namdar Realty Group, will continue visiting the company's Colorado properties in person to ensure all measures are implemented effectively.

The mall also says that the list above is just what has been implemented so far and they plan to make more changes and updates.