Business owner reacts to being on the Off Limit Areas list for the Army

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- A business owner is upset about being on the "Off Limit Areas" list again, after he was taken off.

The "Off Limit Areas" list is a list put out by the Army that lists places where "all uniformed Armed Services personnel" are not allowed.

The owner of "Latin Quarters" even took drastic measures to change locations.

Selvin Padilla is the owner of Latin Quarters and says he was shocked when he found out he was back on the list put out by the army. According to Padilla, they haven't had any issues at their new locations which is why they want answers.

In 2023 Latin Quarters was on the list, Padilla says he saw a decline in the business and that's when he decided to move to a new location near Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard.

At his new location, he says he's upgraded his security system and has done his best to make sure his establishment is safe for his customers. That's why he's inviting the military to visit his nightclub but he simply doesn't understand why he's back on the list.

"We want them to check, for them to give us a reason, a real reason, not just them saying "You're on the list," said Padilla.

When a business is part of the "Off Limit Areas" list it means military personnel are prohibited from conducting business with and entering the premises of the off-limits establishments

The Citadel Mall is also on that list, we did reach out to the owners, but we still haven't heard back from them.

We reached out to the Army and Fort Carson to see if they could explain how they chose these businesses to be on the list but we haven't heard back.

Colorado Springs Police have responded to multiple calls for service at Latin Quarters but, we are waiting for more exact numbers.

