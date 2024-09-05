Citadel Mall removed from Army “Off Limits” List
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Fort Carson has confirmed to KRDO13 that the Citadel Mall has been removed from the Army's "Off Limits" List.
“After careful consideration, the Citadel Mall has been removed from the off-limits areas and establishments list for all Colorado Springs service members. Mall management and City leaders have designed an extensive plan to mitigate safety concerns for servicemembers and their families. This decision will continue to be reviewed, and the premises may be placed on the off-limits areas and establishments list if conditions endanger the safety of service members. The entire board is grateful for the continued efforts to keep our community safe in the local area.”Ft. Carson Official
The mall was placed on the list in July along with several other businesses in Colorado Springs.
In July, Fort Carson provided the following statement in regard to how locations are picked.
“There is no greater priority for local military leaders than the health, welfare and safety of the service members who live in the greater Colorado Springs area. The purpose for the Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board (AFDCB) is to prevent service members from being exposed to locations where crimes regularly occur or environments that could potentially jeopardize their health or welfare. The AFDCB responsibility is to make recommendations to commanders to help minimize or eliminate conditions that adversely affect the safety and readiness of service members. The AFDCB is comprised of a multi-disciplinary team to include representatives from Fort Carson, Evans Army Community Hospital, Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever Space Force Base, and the United States Air Force Academy. The AFDCB meets quarterly, as outlined in Army Regulation 190-24, and the off-limits memorandum is updated following the board’s findings and recommendations.
The goal of the AFDCB is to implement AR 190-24 while only using the off-limits initiation once all alternative remediation options are exhausted. The AFDCB strives to ensure military installations within Colorado Springs maintain positive community relationships. Multiple sources of information, such as local police department intelligence reports, are analyzed prior to recommending an establishment for review. If an establishment is recommended for review the business owner is notified and granted the opportunity to respond and appear before the board to have an open discussion on mitigation efforts. If the owner chooses not to address the areas of consideration, and further investigation reveals no improvements to the environment were enforced, the AFDCB can move to vote the establishment off-limits. Concerns that the AFDCB considers include, but are not limited to, alcohol and drug abuse, unfair commercial or consumer practices, liquor violations, disorder and lack of discipline, and racial and/or discriminatory practices. If, by vote, an establishment is placed on the off-limits list, the business owner is notified. Once they can show that adequate corrective measures have been implemented, they may request a review by the president of the board at any time.
Businesses and establishments can express their concerns through the Directorate of Emergency Services at 719-526-1453.”Fort Carson