Citadel Mall removed from Army “Off Limits” List

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Fort Carson has confirmed to KRDO13 that the Citadel Mall has been removed from the Army's "Off Limits" List.

“After careful consideration, the Citadel Mall has been removed from the off-limits areas and establishments list for all Colorado Springs service members. Mall management and City leaders have designed an extensive plan to mitigate safety concerns for servicemembers and their families. This decision will continue to be reviewed, and the premises may be placed on the off-limits areas and establishments list if conditions endanger the safety of service members. The entire board is grateful for the continued efforts to keep our community safe in the local area.” Ft. Carson Official

The mall was placed on the list in July along with several other businesses in Colorado Springs.

In July, Fort Carson provided the following statement in regard to how locations are picked.