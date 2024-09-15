UCHealth hosts suicide prevention walk

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday, September 14, many people in Colorado Springs came together for connection, community and to raise awareness for suicide prevention at UCHealth Park stadium.

Participants were welcomed to join in on a little yoga before making their way out for a 5k walk and run.

The event is part of UCHealth's zero suicide campaign. The goal is to get people out during the last bit of summer to talk to each other and find resources if they're struggling.

"Unfortunately, in our region, especially in El Paso County, we have some of the highest rates of suicide in the state. And then often we as a county were in the top ten of the highest counties in the United States," said Damian McCabe, Director of Behavioral Health at UCHealth.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800.273-8255 (TALK). In Colorado, call Colorado Crisis Services at 844.493.8255 (TALK) or text “TALK” to 38255. In an emergency, call 911.

You can also find behavioral health specialists and locations at uchealth.org/services/behavioral-health/

Veteran-specific resources can be found here.