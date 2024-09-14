Police searching for missing 11-month-old & mother after “possible parental kidnapping”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are searching for a missing 11-month-old and their mother after police say she met with the child's father, before she, "...took the child and left."

According to Colorado Springs Police, the mother in question agreed to meet the child's father at Texas Roadhouse, 3100 North Powers Boulevard, just after 8:30 p.m. on September 13, so she could, "say goodbye to her child before leaving the state." Police say there was a protection order in place between the two parents in connection to a previous domestic violence incident, but that she agreed to meet anyway.

Police say when the father stepped outside to get a diaper bag, the mother, "took the child and left." CSPD has made several attempts to contact the mother to no avail. The location of the mother and child is currently unknown and a missing persons report has been filed for both. It is also unknown whether the mother has fled the state.

Colorado Springs Police say a violation of a protection order, VOP, warrant has been obtained for the mother's arrest. Officers with CSPD's Gold Hill division tell KRDO13 that there is no reason to fear for the child's safety.

Anyone with any information about either missing persons in question is asked to reach out to Colorado Springs Police at (719) 444-7000.