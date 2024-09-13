U.S. Marshals arrest wanted Pueblo man in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One of the arrests that the U.S. Marshals’ Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) in Colorado Springs made this week was for Andrew Monteith, 40, of Pueblo.

He was wanted by the Colorado Department of Corrections for a Parole Violation and also the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office for Simple Assault.

On Sept. 11, 2024, the COVOTF tracked Monteith to a Maverik Gas Station in Pueblo, CO. Monteith was observed exiting his vehicle and entering the gas station. Upon his exit, Monteith was taken into custody by the COVOTF.

At the time of arrest, Monteith was with a woman who had been reported as missing by the Pueblo Police Department. Monteith was also in possession of a firearm, a small amount of suspected heroin, and 13 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

The COVOTF team that arrested Monteith was comprised of Deputy U.S. Marshals from Colorado Springs as well as Task Force Officers (TFOs) from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Fountain Police Department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, and Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) parole officers. The COVOTF also received additional assistance from K9 units from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.