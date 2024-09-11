Manitou Springs Fire Department honors 9/11 fallen first responders through Incline Climb

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – In what's become an annual tradition, Manitou Springs firefighters and first responders are taking to the steps of the Manitou Incline to honor the men and women that died in the 9/11 attacks 23 years ago.

Reminiscent to the firefighters that responded to the 2001 terrorist attack, attendees will be decked in full firefighting gear as they climb the over 2,700 stairs to the top of the Incline. The hike is symbolic of the final climb that many first responders made up the steps of the Twin Towers.

First responders will gather at the base of the Incline at 8 a.m. and begin the trek up the staircase following opening remarks.

As they begin the ascent, the group will stop for moments of silence at key times in the attacks: when the first plane hit the North Tower, the second plane hit the South Tower, when the flight 77 hit the Pentagon, when the South Tower collapsed, when Flight 93 crashes in PA and when the North Tower collapsed.

Though the event is aimed at first responders and the families of those that died during the attacks, anyone is welcome and invited to remember the final moments of the responders and civilians lost 23 years ago today.