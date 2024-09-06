Skip to Content
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responds to officer-involved shooting in Security-Widefield

today at 9:54 AM
Published 9:50 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is responding to an "officer-involved shooting" near Fantasia and Fencer Rd.

This is in the Security-Widefield area.

It is unclear what the situation is at this time. KRDO13 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

