El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responds to officer-involved shooting in Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is responding to an "officer-involved shooting" near Fantasia and Fencer Rd.

This is in the Security-Widefield area.

It is unclear what the situation is at this time. KRDO13 has a crew on the way to the scene.

EPSO is on scene of an Officer Involved Shooting near Fantasia and Fencer Rd. Pio is enroute to Security Fire Station on Bradley and Alturus. — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 6, 2024

This is a developing story.