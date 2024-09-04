Colorado Springs mother accused of murdering children due in UK court Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 has confirmed a Colorado Springs mother accused of murdering her children in December is due in court in England the rest of this week, starting today.

Westminster Magistrates' Court confirmed Wednesday morning that Kimberlee Singler is due in court for Extradition Hearings on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of this week.

Singler had a hearing at 10:00 am UK time while another hearing is scheduled from 2:00-5:00 pm UK time. Unfortunately, the court didn't have any details on the status of those hearings as of yet.

Singler was arrested on December 30 in London weeks after running from Colorado law enforcement. Police believe she killed her 9-year-old Ellie Wentz and her 7-year-old Aden Wentz inside her condo at Palomino Ranch Point. Her 11-year-old daughter was injured as well.

The United States has a bilateral extradition relationship with the UK based on a treaty signed in 2003. However, the DOJ said the process could take months or even years.