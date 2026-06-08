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Hot weather continues in Southern Colorado with isolated storms in the Eastern Plains

KRDO
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Published 3:56 AM

Monday will bring us partly sunny skies, breezy conditions, and another round of hot weather for most of Southern Colorado. We will have winds out of the south at around 10 to 15 mph, with stronger gust through Pueblo County. A red Flag Warning will be in effect for the most of the afternoon in Pueblo County and the area near Canon City. Highs will climb into the upper 80s for most communities in the Pikes Peak Region, with 90 degree weather out in the Eastern Plains. We do have a slight chance of isolated severe storms on the Eastern Plains. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s.

Tuesday will bring us mostly sunny skies with another round of hot weather. We will see highs near 90 degrees.

Temperatures will get even warmer on Wednesday, with highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday will bring us cooler weather with sunny skies. Expect highs in the lower 80s.

Temperatures begin to warm back up on Friday with highs in the upper 80s.

A chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms return for the weekend, with highs near 80 degrees.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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