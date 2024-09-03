Skip to Content
New shelter in place issued for neighborhood near Memorial Park in Colorado Springs

Published 2:41 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has issued a shelter-in-place for the area of the 100 Block Lawrence Ave.

CSPD says that they are looking for suspects related to a stolen car. Police believe the suspects are possibly armed and thus issued a preemptive shelter in place.

Police ask people to stay indoors; please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all-clear message when appropriate. 

This is a developing story.

