Local business now accepting nominations for annual A/C giveaway to veteran/service member

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Right now, you can nominate an active service member or veteran to receive a major, free upgrade to their home.

The giveaway is all part of one company's annual tradition of giving back to our military community.

Every year, One Source Home Service in Colorado Springs gives a veteran or active-duty service member a free air-conditioning unit or furnace and installs it.

The company is currently accepting nominations for potential recipients.

You can find more information about the giveaway here: One Source Home Service