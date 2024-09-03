Skip to Content
News

Local business now accepting nominations for annual A/C giveaway to veteran/service member

By
New
today at 6:05 PM
Published 6:47 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Right now, you can nominate an active service member or veteran to receive a major, free upgrade to their home.

The giveaway is all part of one company's annual tradition of giving back to our military community.

Every year, One Source Home Service in Colorado Springs gives a veteran or active-duty service member a free air-conditioning unit or furnace and installs it.

The company is currently accepting nominations for potential recipients.

You can find more information about the giveaway here: One Source Home Service

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content