Pueblo Police responding to barricaded suspect near Columbian Elementary School
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department is responding to a barricaded suspect near Columbian Elementary School.
According to PPD, the suspect is barricaded in a house across the street from the elementary school
PPD says that the school should release at a normal time but parents will see SWAT officers in the area.
According to PPD, the school is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.
There is no shelter-in-place issued for the neighborhood at this time.
This is a developing story.