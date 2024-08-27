Pueblo Police responding to barricaded suspect near Columbian Elementary School

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department is responding to a barricaded suspect near Columbian Elementary School.

According to PPD, the suspect is barricaded in a house across the street from the elementary school

PPD says that the school should release at a normal time but parents will see SWAT officers in the area.

According to PPD, the school is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

There is no shelter-in-place issued for the neighborhood at this time.

This is a developing story.