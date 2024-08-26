25 pride flags stolen in Alamosa, police asking for help identifying suspect

Alamosa, CO – On Saturday, August 24, 2024, Officers with the Alamosa Police Department were notified of a theft that occurred in three blocks of the downtown district in the early morning hours of August 24, according to the City of Alamosa.

The city says that officers were advised that 25 Pride flags were stolen from the downtown district. Officers have recovered 3 flags at this time but are still missing 22 flags valued at approximately $563.00.

This is an ongoing investigation which is currently being investigated as a Biased Motivated Crime.

The Alamosa Police Department is asking the community for assistance in identifying the suspect.

If you have any information, please contact Alamosa Police through CSP dispatch at 719-589-5807 or the admin line at 719-589-2548.