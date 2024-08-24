Skip to Content
Thieves leave another car-sized hole in Colorado Springs store

Published 7:30 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say thieves drove a stolen car into a store at around 4 a.m. the morning of August 24, 2024.

CSPD says Sand Creek officers were dispatched to the business in the 200 block of South Academy Boulevard. We are working to confirm which business this was. A crew is en route to the scene.

Police say the suspected thieves were able to steal merchandise and an unknown amount of firearms.

No suspects have been identified or located at this time. This is an ongoing investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has been notified.

This marks at least the 30th instance of thieves driving a stolen car into a Colorado Springs business since the start of 2024.

Alexander Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

