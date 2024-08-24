Skip to Content
One person dead following overnight shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say one person is dead after they were shot near the 2600 block of Delta Drive.

According to Colorado Springs Police, officers responded to the shooting just before midnight on August 23, 2024. When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.

CSPD says the homicide unit responded and has assumed responsibility of the investigation, including the development of suspect information.

Anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

