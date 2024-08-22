Organizers explain safety & security measures at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- We’re just a day away from the 2024 Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.

The state fair grounds are over one hundred acres wide and we’re told tens of thousands of people walk through the gates every year, so it takes a lot of moving parts to make it a success.

Organizers say their focus is to make it a safe family environment, so they’re adding some extra security measures this year.

“We do a lot of searches at the gates to make sure people are coming in and they don’t have things they shouldn’t be bringing in like weapons and drugs,” explained Paul Toth, Director of Security and Law Enforcement at the state fair.

Concealed carry with a permit is allowed but police will make sure people have the proper paperwork.

Paul Toth has been working security and law enforcement at the fair for 29 years. He says they’ll be keeping a close eye on everyone.

“We’ve added some additional cameras,” Paul went on. “[We’ve] increased our partnership with the city police and sheriff’s office. The city will be doing some extra patrols outside and the sheriff’s office will be assisting inside.”

Paul says, while you can’t bring in a cooler full of outside drinks or food, there aren’t any bag restrictions.

“Purses, backpacks are fine,” Paul told us. “We’re going to check it all when they come in.”

He told us they’re keeping an eye out for crime, but also heat related illnesses – especially after dozens of people needed treatment at the recent Pikes Peak Air Show in Colorado Springs.

“We’re always watching for people and making sure, if they’re having a hard time walking or something, we're checking on them.” He said.

You can bring a water bottle, but there are also free water fountains and tons of beverages for sale.

As crews unloaded trucks and set up the rides, state ride inspectors hit the ground running to test the rides Thursday.

If you or your children don’t do well with flashing lights or loud noises, a sensory inclusive portion of the carnival is available.

Overall, organizers say they want everyone to have a good time – day and night.

“We want it to be safe at all hours,” Toth assured.

While Paul says that shouldn’t be an issue, you might want to plan your trip early anyway.

“The lines are a lot shorter on the rides during the day,” he explained.

With temperatures often reaching the 90s and sometimes triple digits in Pueblo, make sure you’re ready for the heat.