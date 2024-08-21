Two people arrested in connection to early morning burglary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say two people have been arrested after they allegedly fled the scene of a burglary at a cell phone business.

CSPD says officers were dispatched to the cell phone business near the 3700 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue just before 5 a.m. on August 21, 2024. Police determined the suspected burglars had broken the front door and taken multiple items from the business.

Police say they tracked the two suspects who fled south on foot. Both suspects were in-possession of stolen items from the business and were arrested without incident. The stolen items have been returned to the business.

Colorado Springs Police have identified the two suspects as Julius Patterson Junior and Deaundre McDowell.