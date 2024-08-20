Organizations team up to make upgrades to Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Home Depot Foundation and 365 Connect Inc. are teaming up to make upgrades to the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center in Colorado Springs.

The two organizations will in fact be working on several projects from Mt. Carmel in our area.

The projects will include upgrades around the Mt. Carmel campus, like building new benches, reinstalling pergolas, and making landscape improvements. The new Next Chapter Center, the onsite wellness facility, will also receive a number of upgrades.

In addition to the Mt. Carmel upgrades, projects will also be ongoing to assist local non-profit partners including, Victory Service Dogs, Stable Strides, Military Order of the Purple Heart, and more.