Shield 616 provides more life-saving gear to first responders in El Paso County

today at 6:23 PM
Published 6:29 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A fantastic charity, one that folks in Southern Colorado are likely familiar with, it at again, providing life-saving gear to first responders.

Shield 616 just provided another round of gear to first responders in El Paso County.

If you're unfamiliar with the organization, they work year-round to raise money, which they then use to provide rifle-rated bulletproof vests for deputies, police, and even firefighters.

For more information about the organization, visit Shield 616.

