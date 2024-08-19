Shield 616 provides more life-saving gear to first responders in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A fantastic charity, one that folks in Southern Colorado are likely familiar with, it at again, providing life-saving gear to first responders.

Shield 616 just provided another round of gear to first responders in El Paso County.

If you're unfamiliar with the organization, they work year-round to raise money, which they then use to provide rifle-rated bulletproof vests for deputies, police, and even firefighters.

For more information about the organization, visit Shield 616.