Man in custody after allegedly throwing rocks at police, firefighters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say a man is in custody after he allegedly began throwing rocks at officers and fire department personnel.

Just after midnight on August 18, CSPD says officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Potter Drive for a report of a possible shooting. When officers were in the area, the alleged rock-thrower began tossing stones at officers. No officers or firefighters were hit by the rocks.

Police say the male fled on foot but officers were eventually able to take him into custody.