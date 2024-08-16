Colorado Springs police officer arrested for First-Degree Official Misconduct

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On June 5, 2024, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a report that CSPD Officer Levi Braun was unlawfully obtaining information about an individual for personal gain.

CSPD says they opened a case into the claims against Officer Levi Braun. On August 16, 2024, Officer Braun was charged with first-degree official misconduct and served and released with a summons.

According to CSPD, in addition to the criminal investigation, CSPD has opened an internal affairs investigation into this incident. Officer Braun has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal & criminal investigations.

CSPD says they take all claims of misconduct by our employees seriously and understand the importance of transparency and accountability with our community and the importance of holding officers to the highest standards.