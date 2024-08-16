Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs police officer arrested for First-Degree Official Misconduct

Department photot of Officer Levi Braun
CSPD
Department photot of Officer Levi Braun
By
Published 3:23 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On June 5, 2024, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a report that CSPD Officer Levi Braun was unlawfully obtaining information about an individual for personal gain.

CSPD says they opened a case into the claims against Officer Levi Braun. On August 16, 2024, Officer Braun was charged with first-degree official misconduct and served and released with a summons.

According to CSPD, in addition to the criminal investigation, CSPD has opened an internal affairs investigation into this incident. Officer Braun has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal & criminal investigations.

CSPD says they take all claims of misconduct by our employees seriously and understand the importance of transparency and accountability with our community and the importance of holding officers to the highest standards. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content